Former Alabama Star Trolls Georgia Teammates Over Title Wins

Former Alabama linebacker Terrell Davis had some fun trolling some of his Georgia teammates on Thursday.

Davis played on Alabama's 2017 National Championship team before he was picked by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round of the NFL Draft.

He ended up getting a nice package from the program and showed his Georgia teammates that there were a ton of trophies in the box.

Of course, the joke is that Georgia doesn't have as many national championships in football as Alabama does.

That said, his Georgia teammates currently have the last laugh right now. The Bulldogs took down the Crimson Tide to win the 2022 National Championship after losing to them in the SEC Championship Game.

They look to be on a collision course to meet in the SEC Championship Game again this season, so we'll have to see how much smack Davis talks leading up to that potential contest.