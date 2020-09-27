Former Alabama Star’s Message For LSU Is Going Viral

It didn’t take very long for LSU to fall from its national title perch.

The Tigers, the No. 6 team in the country, were upset at home by Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon. Coach O’s team was upset by Mike Leach’s air-raid offense, 44-34. Bulldogs’ quarterback KJ Costello threw for more than 600 yards in the win.

With the loss, LSU becomes the first defending national champion to lose its season opener since Michigan in 1998. It’s a weird season, but that’s not a place you want to be in.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide star Marlon Humphrey reacted to LSU’s loss on social media. He used it as an opportunity to praise Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

“Poor LSU still thinking about last year,” he tweeted. “That’s what is so impressive about Alabama continued success year after year under Saban.”

He’s not exactly wrong.

LSU deserves a ton of credit for the 2019 season. The Tigers were one of the most-dominant college football teams of all-time.

But 2019 is over, and the Tigers look to be in somewhat of a rebuilding mode. LSU has to replace a ton of key starters from last year’s team.

Alabama, meanwhile, continues to re-load. The Crimson Tide should once again contend for a College Football Playoff spot and national championship.