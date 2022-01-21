Former Alabama WR Announces Transfer Destination

The NCAA transfer decisions continue to roll in as the college football offseason gets underway.

On Friday, former Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker announced his decision to join the Kentucky Wildcats for the 2022 season.

“Thank you to everybody who believed in me and guided me thru this process… let’s show the world what they haven’t seen yet [for] sure,” he wrote on Instagram.

Baker pulled up to Tuscaloosa in 2018 as a four-star recruit out of McEachern High School in Powder Springs, GA. His freshman season with the Crimson Tide saw him reel in just two receptions for 15 yards. Through three appearances this past season, he logged seven receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.

In 2022, Baker will join another star wide receiver transfer, Wan’Dale Robinson, who joined the Kentucky program from Nebraska prior to the 2021 season.

2021 was the best season Kentucky football has seen in years. Finishing off the year with a Citrus Bowl win over Iowa, the Wildcats notched an impressive 10-3 record.

With some more incoming talent this offseason, Kentucky should be primed for yet another solid year in 2022.