Former All-Pro Running Back Makes Bold Daniel Jones Prediction

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 02: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants looks to pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium on November 02, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Former Giants star running back Tiki Barber may have had his doubts about Eli Manning in the later part of his career but he seems to be a big believer in Daniel Jones.

Appearing on WFAN, New York's all-time leading rusher predicted that the young QB is going to be the "best quarterback in the NFC East."

He is going to be the best quarterback in the NFC East. I know that Jalen Hurts is a stud, I know that he's amazing, got all these accolades, but he's also got a lot around him. He's got a lot around him.

Barber went on to say that the reason he's so confident is because of head coach Brian Daboll, who helped Josh Allen reach incredible heights; adding that there's no reason to expect he can't do the same for Daniel Jones.

Daniel Jones is in a situation right now with the Giants, Mike Kafka, more importantly, Brian Daboll, where he is going to be coached into a top-10 quarterback. I believe that. I truly believe that, maybe that's because I have blind faith in the Giants coaching staff. But I also know because of his skillset. He's 6-foot-5, he's big, doesn't have to move out of the pocket to see crossing routes and throws and digs over the middle. He can stand right where he needs to stand and deliver every single throw. And if he needs to run, he'll go run. He had 700 yards and seven touchdowns this year.

Jones is set to hit free agency this offseason after the Giants chose not to pick up his fifth-year option. Though all signs point to him returning to NY in 2023.