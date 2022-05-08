Former Baylor Quarterback Gerry Bohanon Announces Transfer

WACO, TX - OCTOBER 24: The swollen Brazos River runs just behind the playing field before the Iowa State Cyclones take on the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on October 24, 2015 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Former Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon has committed to South Florida.

Bohanon announced his decision Sunday afternoon on Instagram, prompting everyone to "watch this."

Bohanon started 12 games last season, averaging 8.0 yards per pass attempt with a 146.6 passer rating for the Bears. He threw for 18 touchdowns while adding nine scores on the ground for the 12-2 Bears, who defeated Mississippi in the Sugar Bowl.

However, the senior entered the transfer portal late last month after losing an open battle to sophomore Blake Shapen.

Bohanon presumably face less competition on the Bulls, who went 2-10 with only six total passing touchdowns last season. USF has only seven combined victories in the past three seasons.

While South Florida hasn't had any success in the American conference behind head coach Jeff Scott, the program tallied double-digit victories in both 2016 and 2017.

Bohanon should bolster USF's offense considerably in 2022. Baylor, meanwhile, will turn to Shapen after throwing five touchdowns as a freshman.