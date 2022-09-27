Former Baylor Star Rips Kim Mulkey: Fans React

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Head coach Kim Mulkey of the Baylor Lady Bears reacts during the first half against the UConn Huskies in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Monday night, former Baylor star Queen Egbo called out Kim Mulkey.

Mulkey coached the Baylor women's basketball team from 2000-2021. She won a national title in 2012 with Brittney Griner as her best player.

Despite coaching Griner for multiple years Mulkey hasn't commented on the WNBA star's situation. Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison.

Egbo doesn't appreciate Mulkey's silence during a time like this.

"A player that built Baylor, 2 national titles, & a 40-0 record. Yet her former coach refuses to say anything or simply just show any kind of support," Egbo said. "Keep that in mind when you’re choosing schools."

Most of Egbo's followers are siding with her.

"But the school's current coach, who never coached BG, spoke on her," one fan said.

"A prime example why I can't root for Mulkey," another fan wrote. "For her to win COTY was a slap in the face to Staley. That's cool because I can't wait for South Carolina to beat LSHOO!"

"Mulkey is full of malarkey," a third fan said.

The current head coach of Baylor's basketball team, Nicki Collen, commented on Griner earlier this week.

"I think BG, first of all, is human first. I think this is a human rights issue," Collen said. "No one's saying she didn't make a mistake. None of us are perfect. But I guess I would wanna know if I did something and was stuck in a foreign country, what it was, what it wasn't. I think we all know that 10 years is a long time. I see her as a mother, as a sister, as a spouse, as a daughter, as an unbelievable ambassador for the game of basketball."

We'll see if Mulkey decides to finally comment on this situation.