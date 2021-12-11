Former Baylor, Utah Starting QB Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Hugh Freeze and the Liberty Flames have landed a veteran quarterback option in this year’s transfer portal.

Former Baylor/Utah signal caller Charlie Brewer has reportedly decided to use his final year of collegiate eligibility in Lynchburg next season.

Liberty picks up a commitment from four year Baylor starting QB Charlie Brewerhttps://t.co/wrIRn7zWbr — A Sea of Red (@ASeaofRed) December 11, 2021

Brewer spent four seasons as Baylor’s starting quarterback, starting 39 games from 2017-2020. He finished his career in Waco with 9,700 yards, 65 touchdowns and 28 interceptions before transferring to Utah in 2021.

The fifth-year senior started his career with the Utes as QB1 for the first three games of the season. But during a triple-overtime loss to San Diego State in Week 3, he was benched for sophomore quarterback Cam Rising.

Brewer officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal back in October. Seeing the field in just three games this season, he still has one more season of remaining eligibility.

Arriving at Liberty for the 2022 season, Brewer will fill the starting quarterback vacancy left by projected first-round draft pick Malik Willis.