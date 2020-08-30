Former Bears Kicker Cody Parkey Lands Notable NFL Workout

Former Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey has reportedly landed a notable NFL workout.

The 28-year-old kicker signed a four-year contract with the Bears ahead of the 2018 season, but he lasted just one year in Chicago. Parkey had a number of significant misses during his Bears tenure, none more devastating than his game-losing kick in the NFC Wild Card playoff game against Philadelphia. The Bears kicker missed a 43-yard kick that would’ve given his team the win.

“I feel terrible. There’s really no answer to it. I thought I hit a good ball,” Parkey said of the kick which has been dubbed the “Double Doink.”

Parkey, who played collegiately at Auburn, spent a couple of days with the Tennessee Titans in 2019. He could latch onto a new team in 2020.

Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly bringing Parkey in for a workout on Sunday.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter first reported the news.

“Tampa also visited with former Titans’ kicker Ryan Succop, whom Parkey briefly replaced last season in Tennessee while Succop was injured. But Tampa now appears to be in kicker market,” he reports.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against New Orleans.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.