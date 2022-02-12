Former Bengals Star Questions If Joe Burrow Will Re-Sign With Team

Joe Burrow’s current situation with the Cincinnati Bengals is about as good as it gets. In just the second season of his rookie contract, the 25-year-old quarterback has his team poised for a Super Bowl title.

But while all is good in Cincinnati right now, former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer believes Burrow may be hesitant to re-sign with the team when that time comes — regardless of tomorrow’s outcome.

“I think Joe’s gonna sit back after this game, win or lose, and be like, ‘Man, am I gonna re-sign with this team?'” Palmer said on the Brother From Another podcast this week. “Are they willing to do what it takes to continuously build to get back to the next Super Bowl next year? And the year after that and the year after that? How are they willing to structure salary cap-wise, to be able to afford (Burrow) but also … Ja’Marr Chase when he comes up, or Tee Higgins, or maybe even redo this offensive line that’s given up a league-leading 54 sacks this year.

“Joe’s not thinking about this one Super Bowl. Joe is thinking about getting seven.”

Burrow and the Bengals’ run to the Super Bowl this year was somewhat of a surprise. But with an up-and-coming coach, a franchise quarterback and some serious offensive weapons, there’s no reason why the Cincinnati organization couldn’t develop into a consistent title contender moving forward.

Perhaps Palmer is still wary of the Bengals’ front office from his time with the organization in 2004-10. Threatening to retire if his trade requests were not met, the former Pro-Bowl QB forced his way out of Cincinnati with a deal that saw him head to Oakland in 2011.

Burrow’s rookie contract goes through 2023 with a possible fifth-year option in 2024.