College Sports World Pays Tribute To Former Commissioner

Former Big East commissioner and Providence athletic director John Marinatto died at the age of 64 this week.

Marinatto, who served as the Big East commissioner from 2009-12, was previously the athletic director at Providence.

The Big East released a statement on his passing.

“We were very saddened to learn of the passing of John Marinatto, former BIG EAST Commissioner and former Director of Athletics at Providence College,” the statement read. “John was a dedicated and caring administrator who regarded the interest of student-athletes as the highest priority. John served the BIG EAST and the college sports world admirably and will always have a special place in our conference’s history. We extend our deepest condolences to his family.”

The college sports world has taken to social media to pay tribute to the former Big East commissioner.

Sad to hear of the passing of former Big East commissioner John Marinatto. Guided the conference through a particularly turbulent time. Great person. https://t.co/g9Koas6880 — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) June 13, 2021

Woke up in Greece to the sad news of the passing of a great friend, John Marinatto. RIP John, the Pitinos all love you. — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) June 13, 2021

So sad to hear about the passing of my former colleague and boss at the ⁦@BIGEAST⁩ John Marinatto. He always treated me and the staff well and fought hard for the league’s membership and its student-athletes. He, and his generosity, will be missed. https://t.co/zIbmqMxP0r — James Siedliski (@JimSiedliski) June 12, 2021

You’ll be hard pressed to find someone who loved ⁦@PCAthletics⁩ more than John. He operated in the shadows & let coaches & athletes enjoy spotlight. Was very kind to this 4 year work study student. https://t.co/vPBjDjcGH9 — Jim Paquette (@paquette_jim) June 12, 2021

Marinatto served as the AD at Providence from 1987-2000 before working for the Big East.

“The Providence College family is saddened by the death of John Marinatto,” Providence College Director of Athletics Bob Driscoll said. “John was so committed to helping Providence College, the student-athletes and the BIG EAST Conference. He spent most of his life serving Providence College and the BIG EAST. He was one of most dedicated and tireless administrators that I have ever worked with. He will be missed.”

Our thoughts are with John’s friends and family during this difficult time.