The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Sports World Pays Tribute To Former Commissioner

A shot of the court at Madison Square Garden before a Big East Tournament game.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 12: A general view of the arena before the first half between the St. John's Red Storm and the Creighton Bluejays during the quarterfinals of the Big East Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 12, 2020 in New York City. Games will be played without fans amid growing concern over the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus). (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Former Big East commissioner and Providence athletic director John Marinatto died at the age of 64 this week.

Marinatto, who served as the Big East commissioner from 2009-12, was previously the athletic director at Providence.

The Big East released a statement on his passing.

“We were very saddened to learn of the passing of John Marinatto, former BIG EAST Commissioner and former Director of Athletics at Providence College,” the statement read. “John was a dedicated and caring administrator who regarded the interest of student-athletes as the highest priority. John served the BIG EAST and the college sports world admirably and will always have a special place in our conference’s history. We extend our deepest condolences to his family.”

The college sports world has taken to social media to pay tribute to the former Big East commissioner.

Marinatto served as the AD at Providence from 1987-2000 before working for the Big East.

“The Providence College family is saddened by the death of John Marinatto,” Providence College Director of Athletics Bob Driscoll said.  “John was so committed to helping Providence College, the student-athletes and the BIG EAST Conference.  He spent most of his life serving Providence College and the BIG EAST.  He was one of most dedicated and tireless administrators that I have ever worked with.  He will be missed.”

Our thoughts are with John’s friends and family during this difficult time.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.