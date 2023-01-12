Former Big Ten Quarterback Lands Offensive Coordinator Job

Pasadena, CA - January 02: Penn State Nittany Lions cheerleaders react after a touchdown against the Utah Utes in the first half of the 109th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena on Monday, January 2, 2023. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images/Getty Images

A former Big Ten quarterback just received a significant promotion as an offensive coordinator.

Akron head coach Joe Moorhead announced quarterbacks coach/co-pass game coordinator Billy Fessler is now the program's offensive coordinator.

“We are very excited to announce the promotion of Coach Fessler to Offensive Coordinator,” Moorhead said. “In one season, he’s done a phenomenal job developing DJ Irons, who earned all-conference honors, and the entire QB room. He’s also played a major role in the improvement of our offense in every statistical category, while becoming one of the top-passing offenses in the MAC and NCAA. I’m excited to watch our offense and QB’s grow under Coach Fessler’s tutelage.”



Fessler played quarterback at Penn State from 2014-18 where he sat behind quarterbacks like Christian Hackenberg and Trace McSorley. He got his start in college coaching as a graduate assistant for one season at Slippery Rock where he coached running backs.

He eventually joined Moorhead at Mississippi State before Moorhead was let go by the program. Fessler eventually joined the Ohio State coaching staff as an assistant for two season before re-joining Moorhead at Akron.