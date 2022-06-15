Former Big Ten Star Announces Retirement From NFL At 26

COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: A view of the Big Ten logo on the field during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

After a standout career at Michigan State and just three NFL seasons, Colts safety Khari Willis announced his retirement Wednesday at age 26.

Posting to Instagram, Willis thanked the team for the opportunity to play professional football and will now pursue a higher-calling.

I'd first like to thank the Indianapolis Colts organization for granting me the opportunity to compete in the National Football League the past three years. ... With much prayer and deliberation, I have elected to officially retire from the NFL as I endeavor to devote the rest the remainder of my life to the further advancement of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. ... I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose. Thank you all for your support over the years... God Bless.

The Colts drafted Willis 108 overall in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.

A versatile piece on the backend of Indy's defense, Willis played in 39 games, making 33 starts, and compiled 219 tackles, seven pass breakups, four interceptions and 3.5 sacks during his short time in the league.

Now the Colts will search to make up for some of that production with the NFL season fast approaching.

In a statement from Frank Reich, Indianapolis' head coach wished Willis well in his next chapter.