Former Big Ten Star Is Likely Retiring From NFL At 29

COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: A view of the Big Ten logo on the field during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

Coming out of Michigan State, Trae Waynes was touted as a bump-and-run corner with a very high floor. Drawing comparisons to Antonio Cromartie, he dominated Big Ten competition and was drafted 11th overall by the Vikings back in 2015.

Now though, after remaining unsigned heading into the 2022 season, the 29-year-old considers himself retired.

Appearing on the "Geary & Stein Sports Show," Waynes was asked about his NFL future. And while the former Viking/Bengal says teams have shown interest, his heart and mind just aren't in it.

“I mean it’s open but I’m not really exploring anything to be honest with you,” Waynes said. “Multiple teams have actually called, but in my head I’m done. I’m not officially doing it, I’d say, just because I don’t do that [expletive]. I’m retired, but it’s not like I announced it or anything.”

The former Big Ten star added that he "almost went to Philly" but ultimately didn't because he felt "ready to be done." Going on to say that he always wanted to leave the game on his own terms.

In six NFL seasons, Waynes played in 79 games, starting 57, and compiled 259 tackles, seven interceptions and two forced fumbles.