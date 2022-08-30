Former Big Ten Star Quarterback Was Cut On Tuesday

COLLEGE PARK, MD - OCTOBER 04: A view of the Big Ten logo on the field during the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Byrd Stadium on October 4, 2014 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

Former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley is the odd man out in Arizona.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals decided to release McSorley, though he'll likely be welcomed back on the practice squad if he goes unclaimed.

McSorley was signed by the Cards off the Ravens practice squad last year. The former Big Ten star never suited up for Arizona but he did see the field three teams for the Ravens.

In those appearances, McSorley completed 3 of his 10 pass attempts for 90 yards and a score.

With his release, the Cardinals' QB room is down to just Kyler Murray and veteran Colt McCoy. Both played a key role in helping AZ secure a playoff berth in 2021.