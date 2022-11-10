Former Boxing Champion Reportedly Arrested On Tuesday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Jose Zepeda (L) knocksdown Josue Vargas (R) during their fight for the WBC silver super lightweight championship at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on October 30, 2021 in New York City.(Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images) Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc/Getty Images

Former boxing champion Jose Zepeda was reportedly arrested on Tuesday, per TMZ Sports.

Police were reportedly called to a gym in Baldwin Park, California after a man claimed Zepeda had punched him in the stomach. The alleged victim told officers that Zepeda was training in the gym when he unexpectedly struck him in the midsection.

Officers found no witnesses and there was no video evidence of the incident. Zepeda was cited for battery at the scene and was then released.

Zepeda has a 35-2-2 record as a professional boxer. The 33-year-old fighter is scheduled to fight Regis Prograis in a title fight on November 26. This incident is not expected to affect his eligibility for this bout.

Zepeda's case has been passed to prosecutors for review.