Former Broncos Running Back Shares Honest Thoughts On Drew Lock

With Phillip Lindsay no longer a part of the Denver Broncos franchise, the running back was able to speak more feely when asked about his former quarterback Drew Lock this offseason.

As the Broncos starting RB for the first two years of Lock’s career, Lindsay got a first-hand look at the up-and-down journey for the young QB. According to Mike Klis of KUSA on SiriusXM NFL Radio, the newly-signed Houston Texan believes Lock’s future is in his own hands.

Lindsay say his former signal caller has all the tools needed to be a solid NFL QB.

“Drew holds his own future,” the former Pro Bowler said. “Things have been set in place for him to be successful. He has to take advantage of it. … He needs to continue to develop, that’s on him. He’s in a battle between him and him. Nobody else.

“They’re going to have a fantastic defense. Fangio does a fantastic job with that. But for Drew it’s ‘what did I not do last year that I need to do this year that’s going to put me on another level. He has the capability of doing that. He’s hungry. He’s hearing all this backlash and all this stuff. But for Drew it’s not about what everybody else says, it’s between him and him. If he can look in the mirror and find himself, he’s going to have a great career going forward.”

During his rookie season with the Broncos in 2019, Lock got off to a red-hot start. In his first five games as a starter, the former second-round draft pick led Denver to a 4-1 record behind 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

His 2020 stats were far less impressive, recording 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and a league-leading 15 interceptions en route to a 4-9 starting record.

Heading into his third NFL season as the Broncos’ starter, Lock has a lot to prove in 2021.