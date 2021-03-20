Former Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay Signs With New NFL Team

Earlier this week, third-year running back Phillip Lindsay and the Denver Broncos mutually agreed to part ways. On Saturday, the former Pro Bowler found a new team.

According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Houston Texans have signed Lindsay to a one-year, $3.25 million deal with up to $500 thousand in incentive upsides.

Lindsay will join former First-Team All-Pro starter David Johnson and backup Mark Ingram II in the Texans backfield, likely as the primary reserve. Adding the former Bronco gives Houston a much-needed boost to their rushing attack. In 2020, Johnson led the team with 691 rushing yards. The next highest RB rush total was just 235 yards from former backup Duke Johnson.

Going unselected in the NFL Draft, Lindsay was picked up by the Broncos in 2018. He burst onto the scene in his rookie season, logging 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns through eight starts. He followed that hot-start with another solid 1,000+ rushing season in 2019.

2020 saw a dip in production for the young running back. Battling through multiple injuries this past season, Lindsay notched just 502 yards and one touchdown.

Lindsay is just one piece in a long list of 29 free agent and trade signings for the Texans this offseason.