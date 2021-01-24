Former Browns GM John Dorsey Reportedly Landing New Job

The Detroit Lions are expected to add yet another piece to their reworked front office.

In addition to the hires of general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell, the Lions are reportedly expected to bring on former Chiefs/Browns GM John Dorsey as a senior personnel executive. With Holmes being a first-time GM, Dorsey will likely provide a wealth of experience to an overhauled Detroit front office.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero took to Twitter to break the news of the expected hire on Sunday afternoon.

The #Lions are expected to add former #Chiefs and #Browns GM John Dorsey as a senior personnel executive, per sources. One of the NFL’s best evaluators adds experience to the front office of first-time GM Brad Holmes. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2021

After a five-year NFL playing career with Green Bay, Dorsey continued on with a life in the league — landing a scouting job with the Packers in 1991. From there, the former linebacker worked his way up the front office ranks.

In 2013, Dorsey landed his first general manager job with Kansas City. Through four years with the organization, the Chiefs collected a solid 43-21 record. But, with a 1-3 playoff record and reported management style issues — Dorsey was relieved of his duties in 2016.

The next step of his front-office journey took him to Cleveland in 2017. There, Dorsey joined a reeling organization. In his first year as GM, the Browns famously recorded a winless, 0-16 season. After collecting a 13-34 record through three years, Dorsey was fired in 2019.

Despite some obvious struggles during his time with each of these organizations, Dorsey clearly did something right in the talent scouting department. Just a couple years after his departure from Kansas City, the Chiefs claimed a Super Bowl victory. Now, one year after he left Cleveland — the Browns claimed their first playoff in 18 years.

Just like he did for his previous squads, the Lions hope Dorsey can get their organization trending in the right direction.