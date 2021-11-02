Former Browns Wideout Reacts To Odell Beckham Situation

Drama involving Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is starting to heat up ahead of this afternoon’s trade deadline.

Earlier this morning, the wideout’s father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted a highlight video of several times Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield didn’t pass the ball to his son when he was open.

This sticky situation has separated the NFL world into two factions: the #FreeOBJ crew and defenders of the Brown’s quarterback.

Former Cleveland WR Dwayne Bowe is on the side of his fellow wideout.

“Pop$ They Did me the same way,” he wrote in the comments of Beckham Sr.’s Instagram post.

Former #Browns WR Dwayne Bowe weighing-in on today’s OBJ saga: pic.twitter.com/jecqkDyLmC — Cody Suek (@CodySuek) November 2, 2021

After eight years with the Kansas City Chiefs, Bowe made his way to Cleveland in 2015. In what ended up being his final NFL season, the former Pro Bowler/league receiving touchdown leader logged just five receptions for 53 yards through seven games.

Returning to the field at the start of this season, Beckham Jr. was set for a breakout year after returning from his Week 7 ACL tear in 2020. But so far through six games, the three-time Pro Bowler has yet to make a significant impact — notching just 232 yards and zero touchdowns on the year.

Beckham Jr. actually leads the Browns in targets, but his connection with Mayfield hasn’t quite clicked. On 34 targets, the veteran wideout has only been able to reel in 17 receptions.

With less than 30 minutes until the NFL trade deadline hits, it appears Beckham Jr. will stay put in Cleveland for the time being.