Former Browns WR Reportedly Working Out For New NFL Team

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 15: Antonio Callaway #11 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball after making a catch against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on December 15, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver may soon have a new home.

Former Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway will be trying out for a new team this week.

Callaway has accepted an invite to the Indianapolis Colts' minicamp. He'll be there on at tryout basis.

If the Colts like what they see from the 2018 fourth-round pick, he could end up in the blue and white ahead of the 2022 season.

"Former #Browns WR Antonio Callaway will be at #Colts minicamp, source said, on a tryout basis," said NFL insider Ian Rapoport. "The 2018 fourth round pick recently spent time with the #Dolphins and #Chiefs."

Callaway has had one productive season - his rookie year - during his professional career. He caught 43 passes for 586 yards and five touchdowns in 2018 for the Browns.

Callaway has since spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. He didn't record a single stat in 2021.

The former Florida star is capable of providing a spark on special teams in addition to his abilities at wideout. The Colts will likely explore both options during his tryout this week.