Former Buccaneers Wide Receiver Interviewing For Team's Offensive Coordinator Opening

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A Tampa Bay Buccaneer helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Buccaneers will interview Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell for their offensive coordinator position, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

McCardell spent two of his 17 NFL seasons with the Bucs, suiting up in Tampa Bay from 2002-03. The second of his two Pro-Bowl seasons came when he reeled in 84 catches for 1,174 yards and eight touchdowns in 2003.

He caught two touchdowns for the Buccaneers in their Super Bowl XXXVII victory.

McCardell, 53, began his coaching career as wide receivers coach for Washington in 2010. He held the same position with another one of his former NFL teams, Jacksonville, from 2017-20. He took over his current position in Minnesota prior to the 2021 season.

The Bucs are on the hunt for their next offensive coordinator following the firing of Byron Leftwich last week.

The team has scheduled an interview with Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter. They've also requested meetings with Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton and Broncos passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak.