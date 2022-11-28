Former Buckeyes Player Has 1-Word Reaction To Urban Meyer Photo

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Urban Meyer didn't look happy while he was watching the Ohio State-Michigan game on Saturday afternoon.

Meyer, who coached at Ohio State from 2012-18, had a smug look on his face as the Buckeyes were in the process of eventually falling to the Wolverines. Gareon Conley, who played under Meyer from 2014-16, knew that look too well.

"Man," Conley tweeted.

Meyer likely wasn't happy about how his successor, Ryan Day, was outcoached by Jim Harbaugh for the second year in a row. It ended up resulting in a 45-23 loss as Michigan is back in the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row.

This is unfamiliar territory for OSU since this is the first time it has lost to Michigan two times in a row since 1999 and 2000.

OSU is now 11-1 and will await to see if it can sneak into the College Football Playoff if a team or two in front falters during conference championship weekend.