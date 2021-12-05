The Spun

Former Buckeyes Star Has A Message For Michigan Fans

Ohio State's Tyvis Powell tackling Michigan WR Jeremy GallonANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 30: Wide receiver Jeremy Gallon #21 of the Michigan Wolverines is tackled by defensive back Tyvis Powell #23 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter during a game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2013 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State safety Tyvis Powell poked some fun at Michigan fans on Sunday. Powell took notice of all the Wolverines gear he’s been seeing since the school’s first win over the Buckeyes since 2011.

“I’ve been seeing so many people wear them ‘M’ hats,” the former OSU DB tweeted. “I’m happy for em. They finally pulled it out the closet after 10 years. Do ya thang lol.”

Michigan was finally able to capture a long awaited victor over Ohio State in what many would consider the “Game of the Year” in college football this season.

The Wolverines pushed the Buckeyes all over the field behind a physical running attack and contact defensive pressure off the edge.

Now Michigan finds itself in its first College Football Playoff thanks to a decisive win over Iowa to bring the Big Ten title back to Ann Arbor.

The No. 2 Wolverines are matched up against No. 3 Georgia in what should be an incredible game.

UM coach Jim Harbaugh has a chance to make good on everything Wolverines fans imagined when he took over the program back in 2015.

