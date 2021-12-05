Former Buckeyes Star Has A Message For Michigan Fans

Former Ohio State safety Tyvis Powell poked some fun at Michigan fans on Sunday. Powell took notice of all the Wolverines gear he’s been seeing since the school’s first win over the Buckeyes since 2011.

I’ve been seeing so many people wear them “M” hats. I’m happy for em. They finally pulled it out the closet after 10 years. Do ya thang lol — Tyvis Powell (@1Tyvis) December 5, 2021

Michigan was finally able to capture a long awaited victor over Ohio State in what many would consider the “Game of the Year” in college football this season.

The Wolverines pushed the Buckeyes all over the field behind a physical running attack and contact defensive pressure off the edge.

Well, that's one way to put it 😂 Our live blog crew sums up Michigan-Ohio State pretty well. More: https://t.co/2vz1XP1N4e pic.twitter.com/4UtsQJRS6n — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 27, 2021

Now Michigan finds itself in its first College Football Playoff thanks to a decisive win over Iowa to bring the Big Ten title back to Ann Arbor.

The No. 2 Wolverines are matched up against No. 3 Georgia in what should be an incredible game.

UM coach Jim Harbaugh has a chance to make good on everything Wolverines fans imagined when he took over the program back in 2015.