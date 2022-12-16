Former Buckeyes Star Reveals Prediction For Georgia-Ohio State

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: ESPN Championship Drive analyst Joey Galloway prior to the start of the Alabama Crimson Tide's game versus the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 7, 2019, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The College Football Playoff is quickly approaching and that means predictions are starting to roll in.

In terms of the Peach Bowl which features Georgia and Ohio State, most pundits are picking Georgia, but don't tell that to ESPN's Joey Galloway.

The former Buckeyes star wide receiver thinks that his alma mater will get it done against the Bulldogs.

It's a bold prediction since the Bulldogs have run over almost everyone they've played this season. They've only had one game (out of 13) where a team has lost to them by less than seven points.

Every other game they've won by at least 10 or more points.

In order for the Buckeyes to secure this upset, quarterback C.J. Stroud will have to have the game of his life, plus their defense will also have to be stout.

They're already coming into this game without both running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, so that means the pressure will be on Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr., Miyan Williams, and Dallan Hayden to step up.

This matchup will take place on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET.