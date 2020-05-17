Former Bulls Player Calls Out ESPN Regarding ‘The Last Dance’

A former Chicago Bulls player has called out ESPN regarding one narrative coming from The Last Dance.

ESPN’s The Last Dance, the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, has been a smashing success. TV ratings are through the roof and the sports world has been discussing basically everything the documentary has covered.

Scottie Pippen has been a major discussion point. Jordan’s running mate has had a couple of unflattering moments in the documentary, most notably when he refused to enter a playoff game. Pippen was not happy with Phil Jackson drawing up a play for Tony Kukoc late in Game 3 of the 1994 series against the Knicks. So, he didn’t come into the game.

The former Chicago Bulls star admitted in the documentary that he would probably do it again. The Michael Jordan-less Bulls won that game with Kukoc hitting the game-winner.

Pippen has been criticized on ESPN for that moment. Former Bulls player Ron Harper doesn’t think the documentary has been fair to Pippen.

“This last dance don’t really show the best of him and I feel you’re all hanging on and never in his shoe so please stop with the BS!!!!!!!!” he wrote.

I love @ScottiePippen as a teammate and friend @espn @stephenasmith @notthefakeSVP this last dance don’t really show the best of him and I feel you’re all hanging on and never in his shoe so please stop with the BS!!!!!!!! — Ron Harper (@HARPER04_5) May 14, 2020

Scott Van Pelt responded to Harper’s claim.

I said the doc hasn’t treated him fairly and focused too much on negatives. I also said not playing the 1.8 was selfish. 🤷‍♂️ — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) May 14, 2020

Ultimately, no one is coming across better in the documentary than Jordan, and that’s not really surprising considering how involved in it he is.

ESPN’s The Last Dance will air its final two episodes tonight.