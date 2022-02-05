The Spun

Former CBB Player Ejected From Game He Was Being Honored At

A strange situation unfolded during the Saint Louis CBB game on Saturday.

Jordair Jett was being inducted into the Saint Louis Hall of Fame and was then ejected after the ceremony.

Jett was seen talking with Dayton head coach Anthony Grant after a dunk and was asked to leave. No technical foul was called.

Jett played for Saint Louis from 2010-2014 and was always a great clutch player.

His best season came during his senior year when he averaged nearly 14 points per game along with four rebounds and five assists per game.

For his career, he averaged nine points per game and shot 47% from the field.

Saint Louis ended up taking down Dayton, 72-61, and got to 16-6 overall. The Billikens were up nine going into halftime before doing just enough in the second half to win by double-digits.

All three of Yuri Collins, Gibson Jimerson, and Fred Thatch Jr. finished in double digits to help secure the win.

