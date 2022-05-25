Former Celtics Star Scolded For Violating Bail Conditions

(011410 Boston, MA) Boston Celtics Vs. Chicago Bulls at the TD Garden. Boston Celtics guard Tony Allen comforts forward Glen Davis in the fourth quarter Thursday, January 14, 2010. Staff Photo by Matt Stone (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Glen "Big Baby" Davis is in trouble after going to the Heat-Celtics game on Monday night.

Davis was courtside cheering on the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but that violated his bail.

A Manhattan judge reportedly scolded Davis for violating that bail.

“You have fouled out, in basketball terms,” the judge said (via NESN). “If there’s another foul, you’re going straight from here to the (Metropolitan Detention Center). You’re going to get caught because you’re all over social media, so you’ve got to comply with these rules. Do you think you can do that?”

Davis was charged in October with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan. He ended up being released on a $200K bond and is only allowed to travel to New York or California.

Hopefully, Davis has learned his lesson after he got roasted by the judge.

It's unlikely we'll see him at another Celtics game unless we get a Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals. At that point, he'll be able to travel to California since the Warriors play right outside of Oakland.