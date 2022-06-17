Former CFB Player Dead At 22 After Battle With Cancer

The college football world is mourning a former player who passed away earlier this week.

Dan Kubik, who played on the offensive line for the Buffalo Bulls, passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was just 23 years old.

"We are deeply saddened to learn the passing of Dan Kubik. Our sincere condolences to his family, friends and teammates," the team said in a statement on Twitter.

"Very sad news from UB football: Orchard Park graduate + former Bulls lineman Dan Kubik died Wednesday -- he was diagnosed with appendix cancer in the fall of 2020," reporter Rachel Lenzi said.

Born on July 5, Kubik was just a few weeks away from his 23rd birthday.

Our thoughts are with his family.