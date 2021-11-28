The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A general view of the Chicago Bears stadium.CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the stadium as the Chicago Bears ready for the first play from scrimmage on their own 19 yardline against the Detroit Lions on September 12, 2004 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Lions defeated the Bears 20-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month.

Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who starred for the Chicago Bears, was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier in November.

The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated on Nov. 20, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Hampton, 64, was reportedly released from the Lake County Jail on bond on Nov. 21.

Hampton, who played collegiately at Arkansas, was a first round pick in the 1979 NFL Draft by the Bears.

He played for Chicago from 1979 until 1990. He was a five-time All-Pro and a member of the Bears’ 1985 Super Bowl team.

Hampton was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.