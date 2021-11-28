Former Chicago Bears Great Was Arrested In Indiana

A former Chicago Bears great was reportedly arrested in Indiana earlier this month.

The Hall of Fame defensive lineman was reportedly charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated on Nov. 20, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Hampton, 64, was reportedly released from the Lake County Jail on bond on Nov. 21.

Former #Bears great Dan Hampton was arrested this week in Indiana: https://t.co/zMIZ2mgKVP — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) November 27, 2021

Hampton, who played collegiately at Arkansas, was a first round pick in the 1979 NFL Draft by the Bears.

He played for Chicago from 1979 until 1990. He was a five-time All-Pro and a member of the Bears’ 1985 Super Bowl team.

Hampton was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.