Former Chicago Bulls Player Calls Michael Jordan A “Snitch”

Former Chicago Bulls big man Horace Grant does not appear to be on the best of terms with Michael Jordan following The Last Dance.

Jordan said in The Last Dance that he believes Grant was the person inside the Bulls locker room who spoke with sportswriter Sam Smith for his Jordan Rules book. Jordan wasn’t happy with some of the inside details that leaked in the book.

Grant, who played for the Bulls from 1987 to 1994, has denied Jordan’s allegations. He fired back at the six-time NBA champion during a radio interview with ESPN 1000’s Kap & Company on Tuesday.

The former Chicago Bulls big man brought up how Jordan revealed some unflattering things about his rookie season team in The Last Dance. Jordan commented on the 1984-95 Bulls being a “traveling cocaine circus,” often hanging out in hotel rooms with drugs and women. MJ claims to have not taken part in any of that.

“My point is that, he said I was the snitch, yet after 35 years, he brings up his rookie year, going into one of his teammate’s rooms and seeing coke and weed and women,” Grant said. “Why the hell did he want to bring that up?”

“If you want to call somebody a snitch, that’s a damn snitch right there.”

It’s clear that Grant was hurt by Jordan’s allegations in The Last Dance. Jordan probably isn’t going to like Grant’s comments, either.

This is unfortunate, as Grant was one of the key players on the Bulls’ first three-peat team. He averaged about 14 points and nine rebounds a game during Chicago’s title runs in 1991, ’92 and ’93.

Jordan is one to hold grudges for a long time, but hopefully these two will be able to mend their relationship eventually.

