Former Chiefs RB Damien Williams Reportedly Signs With New Team

After opting out of the 2020 NFL season, former Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams will make his return to the gridiron with a new team in 2021.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Williams has agree to a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears — joining two of his former coaches in HC Matt Nagy and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor.

The #Bears have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal with former Super Bowl hero RB Damien Williams, source said. Lots of familiarity, as he knows Matt Nagy’s offense from KC, and he was OC Bill Lazor with the #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2021

Our most recent memory of Williams on the football field is about as good as it gets.

The last time the RB took a snap was during his heroic Super Bowl LIV performance in 2020. With a total of 133 yards and two touchdowns, Williams logged the go-ahead score as well as the game-sealing TD to finish the game at 31-20 in favor of his Chiefs.

Prior to that Herculean Super Bowl effort, Williams really hadn’t put up any mind-blowing numbers. His career high for rushing yards during a regular season came during his final year with the Miami Dolphins in 2016, recording 249 yards through 15 games. In his most recent regular season with the Chiefs in 2019-20, the former undrafted free agent collected 213 yards and two touchdowns through 11 games.

Unless he continues where he left off in Super Bowl LIV, Williams’ production shouldn’t rise too much in 2021. Joining an already-established running back corps, the former Chief will likely fall third on the depth chart behind David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen in Chicago.