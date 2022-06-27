Former Clemson, Florida Running Back Announces Transfer Decision

CLEMSON, SC - SEPTEMBER 24: A general view of Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2011 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Shortly after re-entering the transfer portal, Demarkcus Bowman has selected his next school.

On Monday, the running back announced his commitment to UCF on Twitter.

A former five-star prospect out of high school, Bowman transferred from Clemson after receiving just nine carries in 2020. He didn't see much more playing time in Florida, where he gained 81 rushing yards on 14 handoffs.

Bowman entered the transfer portal for the second time on Friday. He'll now join the Knights, who went 9-4 in Gus Malzahn's first season as head coach.

The NCAA rules give players a one-time exception to transfer without any eligibility restrictions. However, Bowman must now sit out a full season after transferring twice.

The Florida native might not have gotten much playing time in a crowded Gators' backfield anyway. Trevor Etienne, the younger brother of former Clemson star and first-round pick Travis Etienne, will compete with Louisiana transfer Montrell Johnson, Nay'Quan Wright, and Lorenzo Lingard for playing time.