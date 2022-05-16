Former Clemson QB Announces Transfer Commitment

CLEMSON, SC - NOVEMBER 03: A detailed view of the helmets of the Clemson Tigers before their game against the Louisville Cardinals at Clemson Memorial Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Quarterback Taisun Phommachanh found a new program but stayed in the ACC, transferring from Clemson to Georgia Tech.

After three seasons on the Tigers' bench, Phommachanh announced his commitment Monday night on Twitter.

If he wins the starting job over Jeff Simms and Akron transfer Zach Gibson, the Connecticut native could get an instant chance at revenge. Georgia Tech opens the 2022 season against Clemson.

Phommachanh completed 22 or 48 passes for 194 passing yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in sporadic opportunities for the Tigers. He received his most extended look early last season when going 7-of-10 for 75 yards, a touchdown, and a pick during a 49-3 blowout over South Carolina State.

The former four-star prospect entered the transfer portal shortly after Clemson's season ended last December. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

The Yellow Jackets landed another transfer on Monday, as former South Carolina wide receiver EJ Jenkins announced his commitment earlier in the day.