Former Clemson/Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant has officially joined the Canadian Football League.

On Tuesday evening, the Toronto Argonauts official account took to Twitter to welcome the college football star: “Former @MizzouFootball & @ClemsonFB QB headed North. Welcome to the 6ix, @KellyB125.”

Bryant started his collegiate career with the Clemson Tigers as Deshaun Watson’s backup from 2015-16. In 2016, the second-stringer helped his team from the bench as they claimed a national championship title.

Bryant’s only year as the Tigers’ top dog came in 2017 after Watson left for the NFL. Through 14 games, the talented dual-threat QB threw for 2,802 yards and 13 touchdowns — rushing for 665 yards and 11 TDs as well. Behind his stellar play, Clemson earned an ACC championship title and another trip to the College Football Playoff.

When freshman phenom Trevor Lawrence arrived at Clemson in 2018, it was time for Bryant to take the backseat yet again. With one more year of eligibility, the former starter began to look elsewhere in 2019.

In his first and final year with Missouri, Bryant led the Tigers to a 6-6 overall record — throwing 181/292 for 2,215 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Despite a solid college career, the fifth-year quarterback ultimately went unselected in the 2020 NFL draft. While many thought he would be picked up on a roster early on in the season, his NFL chance just never came.

Interestingly enough, the newly-signed CFL quarterback’s trip to Toronto will be a family affair. Bryant’s cousin and former NFL standout, Martavis Bryant, signed with the Argonauts in late January.