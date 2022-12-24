Former Clemson Starting Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: D.J. Uiagalelei #5 of the Clemson Tigers drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The football world woke up to some interesting college football transfer news today.

Former five-star recruit D.J. Uiagalelei was supposed to be the next great quarterback for the Clemson Tigers after Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. Unfortunately, his tenure with the team didn't live up to the hype.

Now he's looking for a fresh start. According to a new report, the former No. 1 quarterback recruit is "expected" to commit to Oregon State this week.

"Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is expected to commit to Oregon State. An announcement is expected in the upcoming days," ESPN Pete Thamel said.

Uiagalelei was benched several times throughout the season for fellow five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik. After a rough start to the ACC Championship game he was benched yet again for Klubnik, who led the Tigers to a blowout win.

Now he appears poised to leave the ACC for the Pac-12 next season.