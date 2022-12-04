Former Coach Says Nick Saban Is Targeting 1 School With Argument

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 15: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

Even though Alabama is unlikely to make this year's College Football Playoff, it didn't stop Nick Saban from making his case for why his team should.

Saban joined the Big Noon Kickoff Crew during halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night and tried to send a message to the CFP Committee that the Crimson Tide should make it even though they have two losses.

That led to former Florida head coach Dan Mullen saying that Saban was targeting Ohio State with his argument, and not USC or TCU, who lost their respective conference championships on Friday and Saturday.

“Nick’s argument, to me, has not been against TCU. When you listen to his argument, his argument is how you finish, we didn’t get blown out in our losses,” Mullen said, via Saturday Tradition. "His argument is against Ohio State."

While it's understandable why Saban would argue against Ohio State (they got blown out by Michigan last weekend), it's unlikely that the committee would put his team over them after a weekend where both didn't play.

Right now, the field looks like it will be Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State but we won't know for sure until the rankings drop at Noon ET.