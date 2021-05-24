The Spun

Former College Baseball Star, Dodgers Pitcher Dies At 66

A general view of Dodger stadium at dusk.LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 20: A general view as the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

A former college baseball great and veteran Major League Baseball pitcher passed away over the weekend.

Joe Beckwith, a college baseball star at Auburn who went on to pitch for two MLB franchises, died on Saturday. He was 66 years old.

Auburn baseball released a statement on the news.

“Auburn University, Auburn baseball and the Auburn community lost a legend in Joe Beckwith,” head coach Butch Thompson said. “I’m so thankful for his contributions through the years. He has represented us so well. I’m thankful to Auburn and our athletics department for recognizing Joe and his family a few weeks ago at Plainsman Park.

“I’ll never forget his friendship and how he stayed connected and continued to root for his alma mater and for this baseball team,” Thompson added. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Joe and his family during this time.”

Beckwith starred collegiately at Auburn, where he threw a no-hitter in 1976.

The pitcher went on to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Kansas City Royals. He helped the Royals win the World Series in 1985.

Beckwith finished his MLB career with more than 300 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.54. He still holds the Auburn record for career complete games.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family members.


