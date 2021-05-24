Former College Baseball Star, Dodgers Pitcher Dies At 66

A former college baseball great and veteran Major League Baseball pitcher passed away over the weekend.

Joe Beckwith, a college baseball star at Auburn who went on to pitch for two MLB franchises, died on Saturday. He was 66 years old.

Auburn baseball released a statement on the news.

“Auburn University, Auburn baseball and the Auburn community lost a legend in Joe Beckwith,” head coach Butch Thompson said. “I’m so thankful for his contributions through the years. He has represented us so well. I’m thankful to Auburn and our athletics department for recognizing Joe and his family a few weeks ago at Plainsman Park.

“I’ll never forget his friendship and how he stayed connected and continued to root for his alma mater and for this baseball team,” Thompson added. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Joe and his family during this time.”

Auburn lost a legend last night. RIP, Joe. 🙏#WarEagle forever. — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) May 22, 2021

Beckwith starred collegiately at Auburn, where he threw a no-hitter in 1976.

The pitcher went on to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Kansas City Royals. He helped the Royals win the World Series in 1985.

The Hall of Fame remembers former @Dodgers and @Royals pitcher Joe Beckwith, who passed away on Saturday. Baseball card courtesy @Topps . pic.twitter.com/CvjaQfPbED — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) May 23, 2021

Beckwith finished his MLB career with more than 300 strikeouts and an ERA of 3.54. He still holds the Auburn record for career complete games.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family members.