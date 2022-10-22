Former College Basketball Player, Longtime Coach Dead At 70

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 29: A detail of NCAA Official Wilson basketballs are seen racked up on the court prior to Oregon playing against Louisville during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a former player and longtime coach this week.

Jim Bolla, who his college basketball at Pitt, passed away this week, the school said in a statement. He was 70 years old.

"Four-time letterwinner and starting center on Pitt's 1974 Elite Eight team Jim Bolla passed away Friday evening after a long illness," the school said in a statement. "Bolla was a member of the Pitt Basketball program from 1971-75 as a player before serving as an assistant coach with the men's programs (1976-79) and the women's program (1979-80)."

Following his playing career and a stint at his alma mater, Bolla became an assistant coach with the UNLV women's team for the 1980-81 season. He went on to become the team's head coach the following season and had an incredibly successful career.

Bolla left as the school's all-time leader in wins, racking up a 300-120 record. He led the program to seven NCAA Tournament appearances from 1982-96.



Our thoughts are with the Bolla family.