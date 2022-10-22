Former College Basketball Player, Longtime Coach Dead At 70
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a former player and longtime coach this week.
Jim Bolla, who his college basketball at Pitt, passed away this week, the school said in a statement. He was 70 years old.
"Four-time letterwinner and starting center on Pitt's 1974 Elite Eight team Jim Bolla passed away Friday evening after a long illness," the school said in a statement. "Bolla was a member of the Pitt Basketball program from 1971-75 as a player before serving as an assistant coach with the men's programs (1976-79) and the women's program (1979-80)."
Following his playing career and a stint at his alma mater, Bolla became an assistant coach with the UNLV women's team for the 1980-81 season. He went on to become the team's head coach the following season and had an incredibly successful career.
Bolla left as the school's all-time leader in wins, racking up a 300-120 record. He led the program to seven NCAA Tournament appearances from 1982-96.
Our thoughts are with the Bolla family.