Former College Basketball Player Reportedly Dead At 34

Nate Miller, a former college basketball star at Bowling Green, has reportedly passed away. He was just 34 years old.

Miller was a high school basketball star before going onto become a 1,000 point scorer at Bowling Green.

He's since been an active participant in the community, particularly with the youth.

He will be missed.

Here's what Miller's Bowling Green bio has to say:

Named All-MAC First Team All-Conference and MAC All-Tournament team ... also named NABC Division I All-District ... twice named MAC Eastern Division Player of the Week (Feb. 9 and March 9) ... selected to the Preseason All-MAC Team ... played in 30 games, starting each of the final 17 ... led the team in scoring at 13.8 points per game, rebounding at 7.3 rebounds per game, and steals with 60 ... also shot 48.4 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from three-point range ... started 13 of the 16 conference games, averaging 13.1 points and 8.3 rebounds, while grabbing 34 steals ... finished as one of four players in program history with 1,000 career points, 500 career rebounds and 125 career steals, doing that in just three seasons ... led the MAC in steals (ranking in the top 50 in the country) and ranked fifth in rebounding, sixth in field goal percentage, ninth in scoring, and 15th in minutes ... had six double-doubles, all in the final 13 games, which tied for the second most in the conference ... in conference games only, ranked second in rebounding (8.3 per game) and steals (2.13 per game), and 10th in scoring (13.1 points) ... His 149 career steals rank as the seventh highest total in program history and his 60 steals during the season are the eighth highest single season total.



We send our heartfelt condolences to Miller's family and friends during this difficult time.