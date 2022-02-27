The Spun

Former College Basketball Standout Is Stuck In Ukraine

The Indiana Hoosiers huddle before the Indiana basketball team plays in the men's NCAA Basketball National Championship game against the Maryland Terrapins.ATLANTA - APRIL 1: The Indiana Hoosiers huddle before the men's NCAA Basketball National Championship game against the Maryland Terrapins on April 1, 2002 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. Maryland defeated Indiana 64-52 to win the school's first National Championship. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/ Getty Images)

A former Big Ten college basketball player is reportedly stuck in Ukraine amid the country’s ongoing war with Russia.

Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this week.

Maurice Creek, a former college basketball player at Indiana, is reportedly stuck in Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

The former college basketball player, who plays professionally in the Ukrainian SuperLeague, told WJLA that he’s terrified.

“My mother is crying every day, my father is worried sick, my brothers are calling me nonstop every day,” Creek said of his family which lives in Maryland.

“I’m terrified, I’m terrified,” Creek added. “I’m not just that because I’m in it, I’m saying it because it’s real. I’m not gonna lie, I’m terrified right now. It’s a terrible time, so I can use all the comfort and need all the love and support I can get.”

Creek has been active on social media, updating his friends and family members on his situation.

Creek began his career at Indiana, before ending it at George Washington University.

Our thoughts are with Creek and everyone else impacted by the terrible situation in Ukraine.

