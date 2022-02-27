Former College Basketball Standout Is Stuck In Ukraine

A former Big Ten college basketball player is reportedly stuck in Ukraine amid the country’s ongoing war with Russia.

Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this week.

Maurice Creek, a former college basketball player at Indiana, is reportedly stuck in Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

The former college basketball player, who plays professionally in the Ukrainian SuperLeague, told WJLA that he’s terrified.

“My mother is crying every day, my father is worried sick, my brothers are calling me nonstop every day,” Creek said of his family which lives in Maryland.

“I’m terrified, I’m terrified,” Creek added. “I’m not just that because I’m in it, I’m saying it because it’s real. I’m not gonna lie, I’m terrified right now. It’s a terrible time, so I can use all the comfort and need all the love and support I can get.”

Creek has been active on social media, updating his friends and family members on his situation.

JUST WHEN I THOUGHT I WOULD BE GETTING OUT UKRAINE TODAY… THE SIRENS GO OFF 😡😡😡 — Mo Creek (@Mo_Creek) February 26, 2022

Creek began his career at Indiana, before ending it at George Washington University.

Our thoughts are with Creek and everyone else impacted by the terrible situation in Ukraine.