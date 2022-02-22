Former College Basketball Star Announces Run For Congress

Former college basketball star Royce White has officially announced that he’s making a run for Congress.

White will be the Republican candidate challenging Ilhan Omar. Omar won the re-election in 2020 with 64% of the vote.

White played for Iowa State from 2011-12 before playing one season with the Los Angeles Kings.

During his time as a Cyclone, he played in 34 games and averaged a touch over 13 points per game. He also shot around 53% from the floor and 33% from deep.

White also averaged nine total rebounds and five assists per game while he was a Cyclone.

He ended up earning first-team All-Big 12 honors for that season while leading the team in scoring. He also helped the program reach the NCAA Tournament that season for the first time since 2005.

After only playing three games with the Kings, he jumped to different leagues to play basketball. He was the top overall pick in Ice Cube’s Big 3’s 2019 draft and has also trained in mixed martial arts.

White started to get into politics a couple of years ago and hasn’t let up, which has led to this.