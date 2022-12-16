Former College Basketball Star, Coach Has Died At 64

PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 21: A view of the backboard, rim and net during the third round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Consol Energy Center on March 21, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Prominent college basketball figure Louis Orr has passed away at 64 years old, per reports from CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein.

Orr was a star player at Syracuse and a former head coach of Sienna, Seton Hall and Bowling Green. He most recently served as an assistant on Patrick Ewing's staff at Georgetown.

After a successful four-year career at Syracuse from 1976-1980, Orr was selected by the Indiana Pacers with a first-round pick in the 1980 NBA Draft. He played the majority of his professional career with the New York Knicks.

Orr was the first recruit of the Jim Boeheim era and his No. 55 jersey has been retired by the Syracuse program.

Orr notched a 201-201 overall record as HC for Sienna, Seton Hall and Bowling Green. Following his three head coaching stints, he took an assistant job at Georgetown in 2017.

Our thoughts are with the Orr family during this difficult time.