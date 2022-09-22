Former College Basketball Star Died At 70 Thursday

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 03: Opening tip off between the Cal State Fullerton Titans and the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion on December 3, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the basketball world received some tough news when a former player passed away.

Greg Lee, who was a starter on the UCLA Bruins during the team's run to two national titles, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 70 years old.

"Former UCLA basketball player Greg Lee, a starter on two national championship teams under John Wooden in 1972 and 1973 before going on to great success in beach volleyball, has died. He was 70," Los Angeles Times writer Ben Bolch said in a tweet.

During the 1971-72 and 1972-73 seasons, Lee helped lead UCLA to back-to-back undefeated seasons that resulted in national titles under legendary head coach John Wooden.

He went on to have a short professional basketball career before becoming a talented beach volleyball player.

Our thoughts are with the Lee family.