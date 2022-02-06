The Spun

Former College Basketball Star Killed In Highway Shooting

Two basketballs ahead of the Final Four.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 29: A detail of NCAA Official Wilson basketballs are seen racked up on the court prior to Oregon playing against Louisville during the Midwest Region Semifinal round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 29, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

A former college basketball star was reportedly killed in a highway shooting in California earlier this weekend.

Gene Ransom, one of the best players in California Golden Bears program history, has reportedly died at the age of 65.

There was reportedly a shooting on Interstate 880 in Oakland on Friday night. Ransom was reportedly struck by a bullet before his car crashed on the interstate.

ABC 7 in Oakland had more on the devastating news:

Doug Harris confirmed to ABC7 News that Ransom was shot and killed Friday, while his was driving on I-880 in Oakland, it’s the second fatal freeway shooting of the year in Oakland.

“My hope is we can find the person who did this, it’s really a horrible loss,” said Harris.

Harris says Ransom worked as a longshoreman at the Port of Oakland. Years before that he was a star on court.

An investigation is underway regarding the shooting. At this time, a motive is unclear.

Ransom played for Cal from 1975-1978, totaling over 1,100 points and averaging 14.8 points per contest. He was later drafted by the Golden State Warriors, though he never played in an NBA game.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family members during this difficult time.

