Former College Coach Named Candidate For Broncos Job

As the Broncos prepare the search for their new head coach, one of the most respected names in college football is reportedly being floated as Nathaniel Hackett's replacement.

KOA Colorado's Brandon Krisztal, "[wouldn't] be surprised" if former Stanford coach David Shaw had an interview with Denver, pointing to his strong Cardinal ties with ownership and great insight as a draft analyst for the NFL Network.

The reporter's tweet got some response on Wednesday from fans in Mile High.

"David has deep ties throughout the NFL and is highly respected," said Mad Dog Radio's JT The Brick. "Could have easily been an NFL Head Coach several years ago. He would be a great fit for several teams."

"Keep an eye on David Shaw potentially interviewing with the Broncos," Zac Stevens signal-boosted.

Shaw saw tremendous success at Stanford for a number of years. But with an aging Russell Wilson, would Broncos ownership be willing to rely on an unproven NFL coach?