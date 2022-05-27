Former College Football Coach Dead At 94

HONOLULU, HI - SEPTEMBER 18: A detail view of a pylon with the University of Hawaii logo during an NCAA football game between the San Jose State Spartans and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriorsat the Clarance T.C. Ching Complex on September 18, 2021 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

Former Hawaii Rainbow Warriors star player/head coach Jimmy Asato has passed away at 94 years old, the program announced on Friday.

Asato was a star running back, co-captain and two-time team MVP for Hawaii during his playing days in 1949-51. He served as the program's head coach from 1962-64, amassing a 15-12 record through three seasons.

In addition to his head coaching stint with the football program, Asato also served as manager of the Rainbow Warriors baseball team. At the time of his retirement, the Hawaii lifer had more than 30 years of service to the university.

Asato was inducted into the Hawaii Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the 1989 class.

The Hawaii legend would have turned 95 in July.

Our thoughts are with the Asato family through this difficult time.