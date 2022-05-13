Former College Football Coach Suddenly Resigns From High School Coaching Job

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 6: Head Coach Chad Morris of the Arkansas Razorbacks talks with a player on the sidelines in the second half during a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Razorback Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, Alabamai. The Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 65-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

It only took 13 months for one of the biggest coaching hires in recent Texas high school football history to come to an end.

Per TexasFootball.com's Matt Stepp, Allen coach Chad Morris has decided to step down.

Morris, a former Auburn offensive coordinator, and head coach of Arkansas and SMU, returned to the high school ranks in March of last year. Taking over for title-winning coach Terry Gambill.

According to Allen, Morris' departure has to do with a possible return to CFB.

In a statement, the coach gave thanks to the school for the opportunity.

I am so thankful to Allen ISD for the chance to work with an amazing group of student-athletes and a dedicated coaching staff. Allen is a top-notch school system that prioritizes students above all else.

This wasn't Chad Morris' first go-around in Texas high school football. He coached at five different programs over a decade and a half, winning three state titles.

Morris led Allen to an 11-3 record in 2021, taking them to the fourth round of the playoffs before falling to Southlake Carroll.

This marks the third straight year Chad Morris' services are on the market.