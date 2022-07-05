Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend.

On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4.

He was 31.

"We lost my brother Greg Grimes this past weekend to an act of senseless gun violence," Lawrence tweeted. "My family and I hurt for his family and son Ace, for his friends & former teammates, & especially for the young men he no longer gets to mentor like he mentored me when I got to Boise."

After his playing days, Grimes began serving as an assistant high school football coach in his native Sacramento.

According to reports, the former D-lineman was killed during a shooting as people were leaving a local nightclub, just before 2 AM PT.

Grimes was regarded as a man who always reached a hand back to his community. In a statement from Broncos head coach Andy Avalos, he expressed how much Grimes will be missed.

I, and the entire Boise State football family, are saddened to learn about the passing of Greg Grimes. I was fortunate to coach him during his senior season. He was a member of the brotherhood who is gone way too soon. He will be missed.

Grimes' passing is the latest tragedy in what's been a deadly past 48 hours for the country.

He played for Boise State from 2008-2012.