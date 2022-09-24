Former College Football, NFL Player Has Died

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 4: A general view of Bobby Dodd Stadium during the game between the Georgia Tech Yellow and the Miami Hurricanes on October 4, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The college football world received some bad news when a former player and coach passed away this week.

Bill Fulcher, a former player and coach at Georgia Tech, passed away this week, according to a statement from the school. He was 88 years old.

"We mourn the loss of former @GeorgiaTechFB head coach and letterwinner Bill Fulcher, who passed away yesterday in Augusta. Sending our condolences to his family, friends, teammates and former players," Georgia Tech athletics said in a statement.

Fulcher played for the Yellow Jackets from 1953-55 before he went on to play for the then-Washington Redskins.

After a few professional seasons, he joined the coaching ranks where he started at Tampa. Following one season there, he went back to his alma mater for two seasons.

Our thoughts are with the Fulcher family.