Former College Football, NFL Player Passed Away This Week

Former Washington offensive lineman Ron Saul has passed away at the age of 73, the team announced on Thursday.

“On behalf of Dan and Tanya Snyder and the entire Washington Football Team, we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ron Saul,” the franchise wrote in a statement.

Before joining the NFL ranks, Saul played three seasons with the Michigan State Spartans from 1967-69. Through his final year in 1969, the star lineman earned First-Team All-American honors and was named the team’s MVP.

The successful collegiate guard was then selected by the Houston Oilers with a fifth-round pick in the 1970 NFL Draft. From there, he went on to play 12 seasons in the league — logging 113 starts through 142 total games. He finished out his career as a starter for Washington from 1976-81.

Ron’s twin brother, Rich, also played for Michigan State and went on to have a successful NFL career — notching six Pro-Bowl selections. He passed away at age 64 in 2012.

Our condolences to the Saul family.